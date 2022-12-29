Barbra Streisand demands probe into ‘pathological liar’ George Santos

Lefty actress Barbra Streisand has joined calls for Rep.-elect George Santos to resign following bombshell revelations of his growing list of lies.

“This pathological liar George Santos should not be seated in the next Congress. There should also be an investigation to the source of his sudden wealth,” Streisand, a Brooklyn native who now lives in California, tweeted Thursday as Santos (R-Nassau) continued fighting for his political life.

The “Send In the Clowns” singer, who is Jewish, is one of the most high-profile celebrities to denounce Santos after it was revealed he fibbed about working on Wall Street, leading a tax-exempt nonprofit and being a “proud American Jew.”

Questions also began swirling Thursday about the death of his mother, which Santos claimed was related to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and his dubious enrollment at the prestigious Horace Mann school in New York.

The scandal-scarred pol, who made just $55,000 annually a couple years ago, claimed on campaign filings that he earned millions selling used luxury goods, which allowed him to make a $700,000 loan to his campaign.

His campaign also reportedly got help from a donor linked to the Kremlin while Santos bashed Ukraine on the campaign trail.

Streisand tweeted Thursday someone should investigate Santos’ shady finances. Getty Images

Local and federal prosecutors say they are now probing whether Santos might have committed any crimes, as efforts mount to get the US House Ethics Committee to investigate him as well.

Yet, Santos is still aiming to serve in Congress where his vote remains vital to Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is seeking enough support to become speaker on Jan. 3 once the GOP takes over the majority following the midterm elections.

Santos lied about his professional background, religion and more. AP

The embattled Queens Republican beat Democrat Robert Zimmerman in the Nov. 8 election to flip a district that helped give the GOP a razor-thin majority in the US House.

In an interview with The Post, Santos admitted to some of the flubs, but insisted none of them amounted to anything criminal.

Santos did not provide comment Thursday about getting denounced by one of the most famous thespians in the country.

While Babs alone cannot oust Santos from Congress, Twitter users note the “Guilty” singer is more than capable of raining on his parade.

“Damn, if I got burned by Babs I’d feel really small,” one person commented on her tweet.