Barbara Maier Gustern, 87, dies of injuries from NYC shove

Barbara Maier Gustern, the 87-year-old former voice coach critically hurt in a random shove attack in Chelsea last week, has died from her injuries, her family said Tuesday.

“Today, at 11:15AM, we have lost one of the brightest little flames to ever grace this world,” the family wrote on Gustern’s Facebook page.

“I ask that you all give me a little time and space, but I want to make time for anyone and everyone who wants to know more about her final moments,” the post said.

Vocal coach Barbara Maier Gustern died after being randomly shoved in Chelsea last week, according to her family. Tamara Beckwith/NY Post

The suspect who attacked Gustern. NYPD

“Bobbob, I love you, you are and always will be my heart,” it said. “I love you all so much, I could not have made it through these past 5 days without all of your support.”

A high-ranking police official confirmed to The Post that Gustern died from her injuries on Monday night.

It was unclear who wrote the Facebook post but Gursten’s grandson, AJ, posted an update on her condition on the page last week.

Gustern’s family called her “one of the brightest little flames to ever grace this world” in the announcement of her death on Facebook. Tamara Beckwith/NY Post

A photograph of Gustern from her career in theater. Tamara Beckwith/NY Post

Gustern, a onetime famed voice coach whose students included Blondie singer Debbie Harry, was walking along West 28th Street around 8 p.m. Thursday when an unidentified woman came up behind her and shoved her to the ground.

Her redheaded attacker, who has not been apprehended, then ran off.

Gustern suffered a serious head injury.