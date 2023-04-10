Balthazar owner Keith McNally roasted for claiming Brits are the ‘worst tippers’

Famed New York City restaurateur Keith McNally slammed his native people on Monday for being the “worst tippers.”

The 71-year-old British-born Balthazar owner posted a photo of the British flag Monday to Instagram, boldly claiming, “ASHAMED TO BE ENGLISH.”

“I Wonder Why English People Are Generally The WORST TIPPERS in N.Y. Restaurants?” he continued in the caption. “Especially if they’re middle or upper class.”

“This is not a complaint, just a fact. (Even the Scots generally tip better than the English in NY restaurants,” he concluded.

The Post has contacted McNally for comment.

Meanwhile, nearly 400 people reacted to McNally’s declaration in the comments, many of whom criticized how American servers make their money.

“Tipping in the US is just out of control,” one of the top comments read. “Why not paying (sic) better base salaries instead of letting that been done by the customer? I don’t get it. Offering tips in Japan is an absolute insult. In Europe its max 5-10%y I prefer that and I guess every guest would do.”

“It’s because we expect to tip as appreciation for exceptional service and not to subside low wages,” another echoed.

“They’re not required to tip in Europe,” another explained. “Maybe they don’t understand that servers here in the US are paid sub-minimum wage and restaurants rely heavily on the public to subsidize their workforce.”





McNally banned, unbanned, then rebanned James Corden, 44, from Balthazar in October. Keith McNally / Instagram

“The English just don’t respect waiting staff…it’s a result of the class system,” another chimed in.

“Tipping is out of control in America,” one person declared.

“It’s our money, our choice. If you don’t pay your staff enough money, put the price up, tipping is a choice,” another shared.

McNally made international headlines in October when he banned James Corden, 44, from Balthazar for being “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.”

He continued to call the “Late Late Show” host “a “tiny Cretin of a man” on Instagram — before claiming in another post that he was “feeling strange” about calling Corden out so publicly after he allegedly called to apologize.





McNally owns Balthazar in SoHo, as well as several other NYC restaurants. Getty Images

“On the one hand, he was definitely abusive to my staff, on the other hand, I feel really sorry for him right now. Like most cowards, I want it both ways. F–k it, I’m going to get drunk,” McNally captioned a picture with his daughters.

Corden first addressed McNally’s ban in an interview with the New York Times, claiming “I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level,” and that it was “beneath” him.

Days later, Corden finally admitted on his late-night show that he was wrong for making a “rude” comment at the Balthazar wait staff — a move he “deeply regretted.”