Baby-faced suspect stabs, bites teen in NYC subway melee over vaping: cops

The city’s latest subway crimes include a teenager being bitten and stabbed by a baby-faced suspect when the victim confronted a group of people vaping on a Brooklyn platform, cops say.

Two days earlier, a trio of creeps also mugged a 21-year-old man of his cell phone as he waited for an F train in Queens, authorities said.

The bitten 19-year-old victim had been waiting for a C train at Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday when he clashed with six people who were vaping nearby, authorities said.

The young-looking suspect, shown in surveillance images released by the NYPD on Sunday night, then knifed the victim in the torso and bit him on the forearm, cops said.

A surveillance photo shows the baby-faced suspect in the attack on a 19-year-old victim inside the Pennsylvania Avenue station. NYPD

The victim was taken to Interfaith Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Photos show the assailant wearing a black jacket over a red hoodie and black pants.

Last week, three creeps mugged a man of his phone in Queens, authorities said.

That victim was standing on the platform at the Parsons Boulevard station in Jamaica Hills around 8 a.m. Nov. 21 when the group surrounded him, punched him in the face and grabbed his phone, video released by the NYPD shows.

Video shows a trio mugging a 21-year-old man as he waited for an F train at Parsons Boulevard. DCPI

The victim refused medical attention, cops said.

Police are still looking to track down the suspects.