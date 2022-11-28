Baby-faced suspect stabs, bites teen in NYC subway melee over vaping: cops

The city’s latest subway crimes include a teenager being bitten and stabbed by a baby-faced suspect when the victim confronted a group of people vaping on a Brooklyn platform, cops say.
Two days earlier, a trio of creeps also mugged a 21-year-old man of his cell phone as he waited for an F train in Queens, authorities said.
The bitten 19-year-old victim had been waiting for a C train at Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday when he clashed with six people who were vaping nearby, authorities said.
The young-looking suspect, shown in surveillance images released by the NYPD on Sunday night, then knifed the victim in the torso and bit him on the forearm, cops said.
The victim was taken to Interfaith Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.
Photos show the assailant wearing a black jacket over a red hoodie and black pants.
Last week, three creeps mugged a man of his phone in Queens, authorities said.
That victim was standing on the platform at the Parsons Boulevard station in Jamaica Hills around 8 a.m. Nov. 21 when the group surrounded him, punched him in the face and grabbed his phone, video released by the NYPD shows.
The victim refused medical attention, cops said.
Police are still looking to track down the suspects.