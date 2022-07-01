Azsia Johnson’s ex arrested in slaying of 20-year-old NYC mom

The ex-boyfriend of the 20-year-old woman who was fatally shot in the head while walking her 3-month-old baby in a stroller on the Upper East Side has been taken into custody, according to police sources.

The 24-year-old man, who police have been hunting down as a person of interest in the slaying of 20-year-old Azsia Johnson, was taken to Manhattan’s 19 Precinct on Friday night, sources said.

No charges have been announced.

Johnson was shot in the head at point-blank range as she walked her baby in a stroller on Lexington Avenue and East 95th on Wednesday night.

The baby was not injured in the shooting, which occurred near Samuel Seabury Playground, according to police.

Johnson’s ex-boyfriend was taken into custody in relation to the case. DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT

Johnson’s 3-month-old baby was not harmed in the slaying.

The shooting took place on Lexington Avenue and East 95th Wednesday night. DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT