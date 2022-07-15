Azsia Johnson, mom of two slain on NYC street, laid to rest

The Brooklyn mom of two who was gunned down while pushing a stroller last month was remembered at her funeral Friday for her strength, independence and the love she had for her children.

“This is a senseless loss,” said Azsia Johnson’s heartbroken mother Lisa DeSort as she rocked the slain woman’s infant Khloé beside the open casket, tears streaming down her face.

“It’s too painful… I still can’t believe it.”

Johnson’s loved ones gathered at the Brooklyn Funeral Home & Cremation Service in East New York for an afternoon viewing and evening funeral, which Mayor Eric Adams briefly attended.

Surrounding Johnson’s casket were elaborate floral arrangements made of pink and white roses and inside, the young woman was dressed in a white top, a pink cardigan and pink beads.

Gutted mourners gathered around the casket to pay their respects but a handful of relatives were too overwhelmed by grief to face the sight of Johnson’s body.

“No, no, no, no,” one woman wailed as she walked out of the room sobbing after catching a glimpse of Johnson.

The funeral to remember the slain 20-year-old mother was held in East New York Friday. DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT

The funeral took place at Brooklyn Funeral Home & Cremation Service. DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT

Johnson was pushing her 3-month-old in a stroller when the attack happened. DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT

Beside the coffin were two large photographs. One showed Johnson with her son, grinning and wearing matching cow print hats and in the other, she was shown gazing lovingly at her newborn daughter Khloé.

On the evening of June 29, Johnson made plans to meet up with her ex-boyfriend, Isaac Argro, 22, after he told her he had stuff for their daughter that he wanted to give her, prosecutors said previously.

Instead, Argro allegedly shot her in the head at point-blank range in what prosecutors called a “premeditated execution” before fleeing the scene, leaving Khloé crying in a stroller behind him.

On the night that she was killed, Johnson told relatives that she wanted to give Argro a chance to be in their daughter’s life because she didn’t want her growing up without a dad.

“A lot of women get hit once or twice and think ‘oh, he still loves me, it will stop’ and then the worst happens. That wasn’t Azsia. She left, she got out and got away,” Johnson’s aunt Michelle Knox, 52, said during the viewing.

“She gave him a chance to see his child again, hoping to build a family relationship and bond. He didn’t even say hi to her, he snuck up behind her like a coward. He shot my baby in the head.”

Adams stopped by the funeral home for about 10 minutes and was seen standing quietly in front of Johnson’s casket, putting a reassuring hand on DeSort’s back as she sobbed in front of her daughter’s body.

Mayor Adams briefly attended the funeral. DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT

Azsia Johnson was a mother of two. DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT

Johnson was murdered point-blank on June 29. DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT

Hizzoner met baby Khloé and some other relatives, hugged a few mourners and left out of a back door before the funeral began.

DeSort, who was wearing a white dress and pink shawl, asked mourners to wear the color after one of Johnson’s sisters had a dream about her.

“My other daughter, who’s here but is having a hard time, said ‘I had a dream, something about pink with Azsia’. So I said, ‘that’s it, it’s pink. She’s trying to tell us pink’. So that’s why we’re wearing it,” said DeSort.

“We were lighting candles by the house [on the Fourth of July]. We got three pink candles and three white candles… We lit them one after the other, and the white ones kept going out and the pink ones kept lighting higher and higher.”

Azsia Johnson was shot in the head while pushing her child in a stroller on the Upper East Side. Facebook

Johnson’s mother requested funeral goers to wear white and pink following a dream Johnson’s sister had about the late mother. DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT

DeSort, a retired FDNY EMS member, said she still hasn’t come to terms with her daughter’s murder and has agonized over the rough road baby Khloé has ahead of her with one parent behind bars and the other in the ground.

“I can’t stop thinking about her future without a mom or dad, and what I can do for her,” said DeSort as Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” played in the background.

“I envision being with her and playing with her, taking her out, being with her, doing her hair — doing all things with her that I did with her mother,” DeSort continued.

“I know I won’t allow anybody to stop me. That’s what her mother would want.”