Axe-wielding wingnut runs amok in Bronx McDonald’s

It was a Big Mac attack!

An axe-wielding wingnut ran amok inside a Delancey Street McDonald’s, terrorizing patrons and causing thousands of dollars worth of property damage, officials said.

What started as a nothing burger — a 2:25 a.m. dispute between the suspect, Michael Palacios, 31, of the Bronx, and three other men — escalated into a rampage.

The three men smacked a smirking Palacios, who then is seen on video putting his right arm against his head before calmly walking over to his backpack, where he pulled out an axe and then threatened his combatants and frightened patrons.

A man charged at Mcdonald’s customers with an axe in the Bronx. Twitter/@McgooShakes

Michael Palacios was charged with criminal mischief and three counts of menacing and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Twitter

The fight caused thousands of dollars worth of property damage. Twitter/@McgooShakes

No one was lovin’ the early Friday episode captured on Twitter by user Shakes McGoo, who snarked, “NYC always good for some chaotic mayhem. He didn’t hurt anybody, but could have been ugly!”

“That’s why I keep my knife on me all the time,” spouted one of the onlookers recording the incident.

Palacios was charged with criminal mischief and three counts of menacing and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.