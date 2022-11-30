Autistic man beaten, slashed in broad-daylight NYC attack: cops

Two heartless assailants punched and slashed an autistic man in a broad-daylight beatdown in the Bronx, authorities said.

The 26-year-old victim was running errands with his mother on Melrose Avenue near East 154th Street around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 22 when the pair struck, according to cops and a WPIX report.

The victim’s mother told the network the ruthless pair — without warning — hit her son with a stick in the back and punched him.

Then they slashed him in the right elbow, police said.

“They started fighting with him,” the mother, who did not want to be identified or provide her son’s name, told the outlet. “Then the guy pulled a knife and started stabbing him.”

The outraged mom said the suspects may have tried to knife her son in the stomach, but he raised his arm to block them.

The duo also grabbed the man’s hat, shoes and sweater before running off, she recounted.

The victim ran to the 40th Precinct stationhouse for help, she said.

Police say he was taken to Lincoln Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The young man is high-functioning, but does not completely understand what happened, his mom told the station.

The NYPD released photos of both suspects on Tuesday.

One was last seen wearing a black fur hooded jacket, black pants, brown boots and a black du-rag.; the other wore a blue hooded jacket, black pants, white and black sneakers and blue winter hat.

On Wednesday, cops still had no known motive for the vicious assault.