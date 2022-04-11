Australian diplomat jumps to death from NYC condo tower

An Australian diplomat jumped to his death from a high-rise condo tower in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, sources said.

The 31-year-old plunged from the 27th floor of the building on Fifth Avenue near West 33rd Street at about 5:30 p.m., according to law enforcement sources.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

NYPD at the scene after the diplomat jumped to his death from a residential apartment building in Midtown. Stephen Yang

The diplomat left behind a suicide note, the sources said. His name was being withheld pending family notification.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.