Audition-based admissions at NYC school sets stage for chaos

The stage is set for a fight at a Brooklyn middle school for the arts that will soon launch an audition-based entry system — as critics push to scrap the plan to ensure diverse admissions, The Post has learned

Audition backers say MS 936 in Sunset Park, which opened two years ago, was originally intended to be a screened arts campus.

But that pursuit was shelved after the DOE banned admissions screens due to the pandemic and the two-year old school has used a lottery to admit kids thus far.

Community Education Council 20, a parent board representing MS 936’s district, passed a resolution in December to renew the auditions push.

District 20 Superintendent David Pretto announced Wednesday that the school could move forward with the screening plan.

Principal Donna Nastasi and several MS 936 teachers expressed their support for auditions at the meeting and said they hoped to create a top flight arts school in the vein of Coney Island’s Mark Twain.

City Councilwoman Alexa Aviles claims low-income children may not have to resources to prepare for an audition-based entrance exam. Twitter/@NYCCouncil38

But vocal critics, led by Sunset Park City Councilwoman Alexa Aviles, have argued that the screened system could shut out low-income kids and should be reconsidered.

Speaking at the meeting, Aviles stressed that MS 936 is the first new middle school in the district in 20 years and should not be screened.

“I’m gravely concerned that the required public engagement process was not observed here,” she said. “I would hate to see the impact of screens become an exclusive thing.”

Middle School 936 is located at 270 59th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Paul Martinka

The sides have dueling narratives about the school’s intended purpose.

Community Education Council 20 president Stephen Stowe said former superintendent Karina Constantino conceived of MS 936 as a screened arts school with community support.

He pointed to 2017 CEC meeting where Constantino said MS 396 would be the “District’s first application only talent school.”

Councilwoman Alexa Aviles is worried that MS 936’s audition-based admissions could “become an exclusive thing.” Instagram/alexaforcouncil

MS 936 promised “to offer a choice admissions method,” according to Paullette Healy. Paul Martinka

But Aviles’ deputy chief of staff, Paullette Healy, presented a 2019 DOE document that said the school would be “planned to offer a choice admissions method, and students from across the district would be able to apply.”

Healy wants the process to be reopened and others said kids who don’t have formal training could be at a disadvantage.

Stowe said that the CEC supports priorities for low-income students and English Language Learners and that all district kids are welcome to apply.

City Councilwoman Aviles insists MS 936 should not be too quick to start screening out applicants. Twitter/@NYCCouncil38

Social worker Maria Garcia fears an audition requirement will make Sunset Park children “disenfranchised.” Paul Martinka

“I believe in creating opportunities and cultivating genius in students,” Stowe said. “One of the best ways to cultivate genius is to use a selection process to group together individuals who share common passions and talents.”

Social worker Maria Garcia opposed auditions in a statement at Wednesday’s meeting.

“I was concerned that this change was done without community stakeholders and that our students in Sunset Park will once again be disenfranchised,” she said.

Resident Joey Zhang wonders why MS 936 doesn’t have an audition-based requirement, while other art schools have them. Google Maps

Teachers at MS 936 hope to replicate the success of Coney Island’s Mark Twain art school by auditioning applicants.

Parent Joey Zhang said the current plan should stay in place.

“Arts schools should have auditions,” she said. “Why are we only taking away auditions in Sunset Park? Mark Twain, other arts schools, they have auditions. Is it because Sunset Park is immigrant? We cannot make it? Please don’t do that. Sunset Park parents, immigrants, we need pride. If other people can do it, immigrant parents can do it.”

Some District 20 residents have called for the school to reserve a certain number of seats for a nearby zip code to ensure that low-income families residing there have access.

Community Education Council 20 President Stephen Stowe supported the middle school’s audition-based screening process. Google Maps

Sources said the DOE, which declined to comment, is willing to revisit the auditions format next year.