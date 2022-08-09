Attempted murder suspect flees NYPD custody in the Bronx

An attempted murder suspect escaped from a Bronx NYPD stationhouse Monday after shoving a detective, cops and police sources said.

The 23-year-old escapee – identified by police sources as Edurado Lacen – pushed a detective who had been processing him at the 40th Precinct station house on Alexander Avenue near East 138th Street in Mott Haven around 1:30 p.m., authorities said.

Footage obtained by The Post shows him running out of the precinct uncuffed, with a detective trailing behind.

An officer stands outside Mott Haven’s 40th Precinct, where an attempted murder suspect allegedly escaped from custody Monday. Corbis via Getty Images

Lacen, who is shown wearing red sweatpants, a black T-shirt and white sneakers, was last seen heading north on Morris Avenue from 140th Street.

Police were still looking for Edurado Lacen, a day after he escaped from custody at the 40th Precinct station house. J.C.Rice

The suspect – who was initially cuffed in connection to a non-fatal shooting – was still on the loose Tuesday morning, cops said.