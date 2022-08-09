Attempted murder suspect flees NYPD custody in the Bronx

An attempted murder suspect escaped from a Bronx NYPD stationhouse Monday after shoving a detective, cops and police sources said.
The 23-year-old escapee – identified by police sources as Edurado Lacen – pushed a detective who had been processing him at the 40th Precinct station house on Alexander Avenue near East 138th Street in Mott Haven around 1:30 p.m., authorities said.
Footage obtained by The Post shows him running out of the precinct uncuffed, with a detective trailing behind.
Lacen, who is shown wearing red sweatpants, a black T-shirt and white sneakers, was last seen heading north on Morris Avenue from 140th Street.
The suspect – who was initially cuffed in connection to a non-fatal shooting – was still on the loose Tuesday morning, cops said.