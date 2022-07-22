Attacker stabs NYC man to death in front of wife, cops say

A crazed attacker stabbed a Bronx man to death in a broad daylight attack in front of his wife — who tried in vain to protect him, cops said.

Nathaniel Rivers, 35, had just parked his car around 1:15 p.m. Thursday at East 205 Street and Decatur Avenue in Norwood when 19-year-old Franklin Mesa approached him and began exchanging words with him, according to police and neighbors.

Mesa then suddenly plunged a knife into Rivers’ chest, cops said, mortally wounding the dad of one, who was well-liked in the neighborhood.

“He best person in the world,” said a 50-year-old neighbor who gave her name as Sunshine. “He would give you the shirt off his back. Whatever you needed he would help you with. He was that kind of a person.”

After the stabbing, Rivers’ wife then grabbed a ply bar and hit Mesa with it to fight him off, cops said. It wasn’t clear how Mesa responded to the woman’s defense of her husband.

Rivers was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Peter Gerber

Mesa, who lives down the block from the scene, was arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.

Police describe him as schizophrenic.

The two men knew each other from the neighborhood, but did not have any history together, cops said. Police did not know what was said before the deadly attack.

Mesa is known as a neighborhood menace, said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

“I hear from the community now, that they have had some encounters [with him],” the neighbor said. “Situations that were hostile, aggressive. The lady across the street — her kids play here — she said that he tried prevent her from getting on the bus. Getting in front of her, and she was like, ‘what are you doing?’

Sunshine described the victim as “everybody’s best friend” and a “very good, loving guy” who “didn’t bother nobody” and has an 11-year-old son.

“While he was parking his car, the guy killed him,” Sunshine said. “He’s crazy, the guy that did it. He has mental illness.”

“He was loved by the public and the community,” said the neighbor who asked not to be identified. “He took care of all the kids in the neighborhood. He set this basketball hoop so they have a safe haven to play. He was here watching them, all day long.”