Attacker shouts ‘Free Palestine,’ throws egg at Jewish student in NYC

An attacker threw an egg at a Jewish student outside a Brooklyn Yeshiva and demanded that the student utter the phrase “Free Palestine,” cops said Wednesday.

The 15-year-old victim told police he ran into a group of teens in front of 1301 East 18th Street in Midwood and that one of them “threw an egg that hit him on the shoulder,” according to cops.

“Another individual crossed the street and approached him stating ‘Say Free Palestine,’” according to an NYPD statement.

The individual who approached him is described as an Asian teenager who stands at 5 foot 10 and has short black hair, cops said.

The Algemeiner first reported the incident and said the 15-year-old victim was also punched in the face. The NYPD said it had no reports of an assault.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating, police said.

There were no arrests on Wednesday.