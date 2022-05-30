At least four shot overnight across NYC: cops

At least four people were shot across the city overnight, authorities said.

A man in his 30s was standing at the corner of Sutphin Boulevard and Ferndale Avenue in Jamaica around 3 a.m. Memorial Day when he was blasted in the leg, cops said.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital by private means, with non-life-threatening injuries, and simply reported hearing shots and feeling pain, police said.

In Brooklyn, a 33-year-old man was blasted in the left foot on Sackman Street near Belmont Avenue, on the grounds of NYCHA’s Seth Low Houses in Brownsville around 1:50 a.m., authorities said.

He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

Back in Jamaica, 10 minutes earlier, a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest during a dispute on Jamaica Avenue near Eldert Lane in Jamaica, cops said.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a man wearing blue jeans and a red sweater, fled in a dark-colored SUV, authorities said.

Police are seen at the scene of a shooting at 75 St. and Jamaica Ave. in Brooklyn on May 30, 2022. Robert Mecea

Late Sunday, a 52-year-old man was shot in the elbow and left thigh on Madison Avenue near East 105th Street in East Harlem shortly before midnight, authorities said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to that shooting are unclear.

The gunplay comes a day after cops say two men were fatally gunned down in Brooklyn – including Donovan Davy, 45, who was slain in East Flatbush as he spoke to his sister on the phone.