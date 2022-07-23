At least four dead in early morning wreck in Newark

Four people were killed and a fifth person critically injured in a fiery wreck in Newark, New Jersey, early Saturday, police said.
Police were called to Frelinghuysen Avenue and Evergreen Avenue just after 4:15 a.m., according to emergency responders.
The first responder reports said the deadly crash involved a tractor trailer and two cars, and that four people trapped in the autos perished from their injuries. A fifth person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
At least one of the victims was removed from a vehicle wedged underneath the tractor trailer, the reports said.
Investigators at the scene told the Post they are probing whether a high-speed car race may have contributed to the deadly crash.