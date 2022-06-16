At least 9 shot, 1 killed in series of broad-daylight shootings across NYC

Nine people were shot over a span of several hours in four New York City boroughs Thursday, including a woman who was killed in Brooklyn, cops said.

The daylight gunfire started around noon in the Mitchel Houses at 360 E. 137th St. in the Bronx when a 20-year-old was shot in the right leg, cops said.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. He is a known member of a subset of the Crips gang, a police source said.

The fatal shooting occurred about an hour later when a woman struck multiple times throughout her body at 445 Pulaski Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, cops said.

A 63-year-old man who was with her was shot once in the back, according to police. He was known to the department, a police source said.

A 47-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, police said. His identity wasn’t immediately released.

Around the same time, a 21-year-old man was shot once in the arm at the Sotomayor Houses at 1725 Bruckner Boulevard in the Bronx. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center.

Then, at around 2:45 p.m. in Upper Manhattan, a 23-year-old man was shot once in the left torso.

The shooting victim from the Sotomayor Houses was taken to Jacobi Medical Center. Christopher Sadowski

He told police he was standing at West 142nd Street and Edgecombe Avenue when three men on scooters approached and started shooting, according to police.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. There were no arrests.

A 33-year-old man was shot at around 2:48 p.m. at the Ravenswood Houses at 35-27 12th Street in Queens, cops said. He was grazed in the left ear and taken to Mt. Sinai. He told cops he was walking, heard shots and felt pain.

Just before 6 p.m., a man was shot in the Morrisania Houses at 3125 Park Avenue in the Bronx, cops said. HIs age and other details weren’t available, cops said.

Roughly 45 minutes later, a 43-year-old man was shot outside 1152 Elton Street near Egan Street in East New York in Brooklyn, police said. He was taken to Brookdale University hospital in stable condition.

Cops said he was highly uncooperative and is known to the department.

In the latest daylight shooting, a 28-year-old man was shot in the left leg while standing outside of a deli at 943 Wales Avenue shortly after 7 p.m., cops said.

No arrests have been announced in any of the shootings.

Additional reporting by Patrick Reilly