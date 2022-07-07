At least 8 shot, 2 fatally, in bloody night across NYC: cops

At least eight people were shot – two of them fatally – in another bloody night across the Big Apple, authorities said Thursday.

Those wounded included three teenagers, including a 17-year-old girl hit in the foot by a stray bullet in Queens, and two boys, 14 and 17, shot in a Brooklyn park by scooter-riding gunmen, according to cops.

One of the fatal victims was a 32-year-old man who was discovered in the backseat of a Honda Civic with gunshot wounds to his neck and chest just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The car was parked on Sutphin Boulevard near 121st Avenue in South Jamaica, Queens, police said. The man, whose name wasn’t released, was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

A 28-year-old man also showed up at the same hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, and said he was struck while walking near the scene, cops said. He simply reported hearing gunshots and feeling pain, and was listed in stable condition.

The other mortally-wounded victim was blasted in the chest and leg while riding in a Jeep Grand Cherokee passenger with his sister in Brooklyn just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, cops said.

A gunman on a bicycle, possibly a Citi Bike, approached the passenger’s side of the Jeep when it stopped at a red light on Classon Avenue, near Atlantic Avenue in Prospect Heights, and fired into it before taking off, police said.

The victim’s sister tried to drive away but crashed the car into a “stationary object” nearby and fainted behind the wheel, cops said.

The male passenger, 37, was taken to the Kings County Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead. His sister, 31, did not sustain any visible injuries, but was taken to the same hospital for a medical evaluation, cops said.

Police could not immediately confirm whether either of the passengers were intended targets. No arrests have been made.

Later in Brownsville, police said two men on a scooter opened fire on a pair of teen boys in Van Dyke Park on Dumont Avenue near Mother Gaston Boulevard at around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday.

The 17-year-old victim was shot in the back and taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center. The 14-year-old was shot in the foot and taken to Maimonides Medical Center. Both were listed in stable condition.

There were two stray-bullet shootings in Queens, the first at around 8 p.m. Wednesday when a 32-year-old woman got caught in the crossfire as two groups of people in vehicles fired at each other.

The victim was struck in the chest as she walked on the sidewalk on 142nd Street near Linden Boulevard in South Jamaica, cops said.

Cops were still on the scene investigating a few hours later, at around 10:20 p.m., when they heard gunshots coming from around the corner at 143rd Street near Linden Boulevard — and found the 17-year-old girl shot in the foot.

She too was walking when she was struck by a stray bullet, cops said.

A man was taken into custody on scene, with charges pending. He is also believed to be connected to the previous shooting, authorities said.

Meanwhile, a man who was arrested after a fight with his girlfriend in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, at around 1 a.m. Thursday told hospital workers that he had been shot earlier in the night.

Cory Littles, 34, was being treated at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn for scrapes and cuts on his chest and forearm when he informed hospital staff that his girlfriend’s mother fired at him with a shotgun earlier in the night, cops said.

Back at the scene, on 86th Street near Gelston Avenue, a 43-year-old woman was taken into custody and a shotgun was recovered, according to police sources.

No further details were immediately available.