At least 7 shot in spate of NYC shootings overnight: cops

At least seven people were shot across the Big Apple overnight as the city grapples with rising gun violence, cops said.

A 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were standing on Liberty Avenue near 127th Street in South Richmond Hill around 3:15 a.m. Monday when someone opened fire from a silver sedan, authorities said.

The man was shot in the forearm and the woman in the leg, cops said.

The victims, who know each other, were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting was unclear later in the morning, and police did not immediately know whether the victims were targeted.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man was shot in the neck shortly before 1 a.m. when he met up with another man he met online to sell a PlayStation 5, cops said.

The would-be buyer and a pal met the victim on 24th Street near 42nd Road in Long Island City. The duo then pulled a gun on PlayStation owner and tried to rob him of his cell phone before blasting him in the neck, police said.

The victim was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

A gun was recovered at the scene of a shooting at 120th street on June 12, 2022. William C. Lopez/NYPOST

Three more victims were shot around 11:40 p.m. inside Starlight Park at East 172nd Street Sheridan Boulevard in the Crotona Park East section of the Bronx, cops said.

A large group was in the park when a red sedan rolled up alongside the entrance and someone inside opened fire, police said.

A 22-year-old man blasted in the right leg and a 34-year-old man grazed in the face were taken by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Police tape at a shooting scene at 4220 24th St. in Long Island City in Queens on June 13, 2022. Robert Mecea

Another victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the buttocks and taken by private means to Jacobi Medical Center, police said.

His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Just before 11 p.m., a 27-year-old man was also shot in the foot at Pleasant Avenue and East 120th Street in East Harlem, cops said.

The suspect took off on a Citi Bike, and the victim went to Harlem Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.