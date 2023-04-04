At least 6 tornadoes tore through New Jersey during weekend storm: NWS

At least six tornadoes touched down in New Jersey over the weekend, damaging numerous properties, the National Weather Service said Monday.

The government agency confirmed the twisters tore through towns in Monmouth, Ocean and Burlington counties during Saturday’s severe weather event.

The tornadoes produced winds of anywhere between 90 and 120 miles per hour, according to weather officials.

A tornado that struck the communities of Cinnaminson, Delran and Moorestown had the longest path in New Jersey of 6 miles.

Trees and power lines came down, and fences and structures were damaged, according to photos from reports on the storm’s wrath.

Nobody was injured from the storms.

“It looks horrendous,” Michelle Koprivica, a Burlington County resident told CBS Philadelphia. “I mean, the tree is uprooted, there are PSE&G trucks all around.”

Another resident, Laurie Quinn, told the station she and her family saw a tree fall down and go over a power line, knocking out power for the entire block.

“It just crashes over, takes some power lines with it,” Quinn said. “We saw a small fire start.”

One of the tornadoes also damaged a National Guard Training Center in Monmouth County, the agency told the Star Ledger. A building at the training center lost its chimney and part of its roof Saturday night, a National Guard spokesperson reportedly said.





The newspaper also reported one of the largest sports bubbles in the country – located in Jackson Township — deflated as a result of the bruising storm. The inflatable bubble at Adventure Crossing USA’s massive 87-acre facility sustained serious damage, officials said.

The storm’s impact reached well beyond the Garden State, with a tornado hitting across two Delaware towns with winds that reached up to 140 miles per hour and killed one person, the weather service said. That twister traveled more than 14 miles.

Another tornado was confirmed across two Pennsylvania towns as well.





AccuWeather senior meteorologist Matt Rinde told The Post while tornados are not uncommon for the area, they are still rare at this point in the storm season

“It’s certainly rare to have it this far north this early in the season,” Rinde said.