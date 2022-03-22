At least 4 shot on grounds of NYCHA projects overnight

At least four people were shot on the grounds of city housing projects Monday night – following a bloody weekend with nearly 30 victims of gun violence across the Big Apple, cops said.

In the most recent incident, a 27-year-old man was blasted in the left hand around 11:10 p.m. as he walked on West 119th Street near Malcolm X Boulevard, on the ground of NYCHA’s Taft Houses in Harlem, cops said.

The victim, who simply told police he heard shots and felt pain, walked into Lincoln Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

In Brooklyn, a woman was shot once in the arm and once in the face around 10 p.m. at Glenwood Road and East 108th Street in Canarsie, on the grounds of NYCHA’s Breukelen Houses, cops said.

The gunman appeared to be known to the victim, but their exact relationship is unclear, police said.

Police respond to a shooting on the grounds of the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City. Peter Gerber

A broken car window from a stray bullet during a shooting in Queens. Peter Gerber

He was seen fleeing the scene in a white-four door pick-up truck, cops said.

The woman was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier in the evening, a man was shot in the leg on 12th Street near 40th Avenue, on the grounds of the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, around 8:30 p.m., cops said.

A woman was shot once in the arm and once in the face around 10 p.m. in Brooklyn. Wayne Carrington

The gunman approached the victim and started shooting for an unknown reason, police said.

The victim went to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

One person is in custody being interviewed, cops said.

A 45-year-old man was shot in the leg near a basketball court on East 166th Street near Forest Avenue. William Miller

The Forest Houses gunman reportedly wore a black hoodie and black sweatpants. William Miller

And just before 7 p.m., a 45-year-old man was shot in the leg near a basketball court on East 166th Street near Forest Avenue, on the grounds of the Forest Houses in Morrisania, police said.

The gunman, who wore a black hoodie and black sweatpants, approached the victim and started firing before taking off, cops said.

The victim is expected to survive.

Shooting near the corner of Surf Avenue and W 30th Street in Coney Island. Wayne Carrington

A 7-year-old girl was grazed by a stray bullet while standing with her mother at a Coney Island intersection. Wayne Carrington

The gunplay came hours after a 7-year-old girl was grazed by a stray bullet while standing with her mother at a Coney Island intersection – and in the aftermath of a violent weekend where 29 were shot in 24 incidents.

The violence also erupted a week after the NYPD first began rolling out its new anti-gun unit — a key pillar of Mayor Eric Adams’ crime-fighting plan — which replaced the controversial plainclothes anti-crime teams that were disbanded two years ago.