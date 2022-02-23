Assemblyman Ron Kim offers unique proposal to protect hate-crime targets

A Queens lawmaker wants Gov. Kathy Hochul to give groups that are targeted in hate crimes free taxi rides and walking buddies trained in martial arts, according to a letter sent Wednesday.

The missive, sent by state Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Queens), asks the governor to issue a formal state declaration of disaster emergency that’d fund the program following a 343-percent surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans last year.

“This is a disaster of unequivocal proportions that must be met with the total mobilization of law enforcement and social service funds and resources from the Government,” Kim wrote.

He proposed the creation of a series of programs that any protected group would be eligible for if hate crimes against them spiked more than 200 percent from the previous year, according to the letter.

The programs include a voucher system that’d fund 15 round-trip taxis a month and a “security companion service” that’d send trained peace officers to accompany protected groups while they’re out walking in public.

Kim specifically wants the creation of a new agency called the Security Companion Service for Protected Groups. Its peace officers would be trained in “basic martial arts,” “hand-to-hand combat measures,” de-escalation techniques and other self-defense tools.

“At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic when hate and violent crimes against Asian New Yorkers began to surge, numerous volunteer and civilian-run groups emerged to provide ‘companion protection’ for individuals concerned about their immediate physical safety while walking the streets of New York,” Kim explained in the letter.

“Volunteers in these initiatives would accompany and escort individuals requesting the service on foot travel, such as walking to and from the subway. The intent of the Security Companion Service (SCS) is for the state and city governments to intervene and expand these initiatives across the entire city.”

Kim also wants Hochul to fund a paratransit service for seniors in protected classes that’d provide unlimited free rides anywhere in the city, and a trained peace officer to help them out with errands.

The program would cost between $30 to $40 million, he estimated.

While hate crimes against protected groups collectively spiked about 95 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, only Asian Americans and Hispanics saw year-over-year upticks in excess of 200 percent, NYPD data show.

Asian Americans accounted for 25 percent of the total number of biased attacks reported in 2021, but Hispanics were just 1 percent of the total with only eight hate crimes reported against them, data show.

Jewish people, who consistently report the highest number of hate crime complaints to the NYPD, accounted for 38 percent of the total hate crimes reported in 2021. But there was only a 54 percent year-over-year increase, which would make them ineligible for Kim’s program.

One state lawmaker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Kim’s proposal isn’t the right solution.

“While there’s no doubt that our city and state need to do more in protecting targeted communities, there are simple steps that can be taken to ensure the safety of these vulnerable communities,” they said.

“One example would be ensuring that hate crime perpetrators are not released immediately to strike again, given that they are more likely to be repeat offenders.”

A spokesperson for Hochul said the governor is “horrified” by the uptick in violence against Asian Americans and will “review” Kim’s recommendations.

“The Governor has proposed strengthening and expanding Kendra’s Law and millions in new investments to improve psychiatric support, and just this week announced $10 million in awards to organizations providing services to Asian American communities,” the spokesperson said.

“We will continue working with local and legislative leaders to increase support and protection for Asian American New Yorkers, and will review the Assemblyman’s recommendations.”