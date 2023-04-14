Assemblyman Pat Burke accused of sex harassment over remarks

Assemblyman Pat Burke was the boss who just couldn’t stop himself from making sexually explicit comments or touting his interest in psychedelic drugs, his former staffers say after one of them made a sexual harassment complaint to the state against the lawmaker.

“He was a bartender before he ever got elected,” Matt Dearing, a former community relations director whom Burke (D-Buffalo) fired last year, told The Post Friday.

“That’s not a shade on bartenders, by any means. But I think he came from a particular environment culturally where those sorts of comments were OK and he doesn’t know how to turn it off in settings where people aren’t OK with that.”

Dearing’s former colleague Nicole Golias — who was also fired last year amid controversy within Burke’s office over his response to the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting — filed a claim with the New York Division of Human Rights alleging Burke sexually harassed her while she worked as his legislative director between September 2021 and May 2022.

The claim was filed on April 1, according to the Buffalo News, which first reported it.

Golias claims Burke, 38, made lewd comments about women on multiple occasions — even slobbering over his own son’s underage girlfriends after he allegedly saw sex tapes his son made of the encounters on social media.





A former staffer to Assemblyman Pat Burke has accused him of sexual harassment. Pat Burke/Twitter

“He said the girls in the videos were ‘hot and it didn’t matter that they were under aged [sic],’” the complaint reads. “He said, ‘if she has big boobs, a size zero waist and a huge ass, she’s hot.’”

“He would do anything he could to appear cool and attractive,” Golias told the Buffalo News, which reported that the Assembly is investigating the matter. “And I don’t know if he was trying to convince others or himself. But it ended up just veering into entirely inappropriate behavior.”

Burke responded Friday, telling The Post that the allegations are “extremely upsetting.”





A former staffer claims Burke, 38, made lewd comments about women on multiple occasions — even slobbering over his own son’s underage girlfriends. Pat Burke/Facebook

“You’re talking about people who lack credibility. There’s very clear, ample evidence that they lack credibility. In the end, there’s no evidence other than what they’re saying, that I carried on this way,” he said, alleging Golias and Dearing were the ones who created an unprofessional work environment.

“This is just [the] latest action by them for revenge for being caught,” Burke added. “The accusations are outrageous and salacious. That they bring my child into this, attempting to cause harm, is extremely upsetting.”

Dearing, who is running for local office, told The Post that he witnessed much of the behavior alleged by Golias, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In one incident last year, Dearing claimed, Burke stated that a local party official’s sister wanted to sleep with him.





Burke, who acknowledges he is a “casual” boss, has denied the claims. Pat Burke/Facebook

“Somebody was like, ‘How do you even know that?’” he recalled. “And he was like, ‘Every time she sees me, she puts her boobs up against me.’ We were like, ‘What are you even talking about?’

“And Pat said to Nicole, like, ‘Oh, come on, Nicole, you’ve like never done that to a guy before?’”

Dearing said he met Burke at a local bar and that their relationship in some respects remained unchanged even after he became an official legislative employee.

“Guy gave me a joint my like third day working there,” Dearing said.





Bure was one of the first Democrats to call for ex-Gov. Cuomo to step down amid harassment allegations. AP

Burke — who acknowledges he is a “casual” boss — said he did not recall doing any such thing, and flatly denied a separate claim that he upped the ante by bringing psychedelic mushrooms into the workplace as well.

“The thing I remember was him telling us that he brought them in then,” Dearing said.

Dearing, Golias and a third staffer say they were sacked after raising objections to Burke’s response to the hate-fueled Tops supermarket shooting on May 14 last year that left 10 black patrons dead.

“We tried to say, ‘Hey, man, you know, we live in this part of Buffalo that people regard as being racist, and we know we have an extremism and a racism problem here in Erie County, and we feel that … as an office, we got to call this out,’” Dearing told The Post at the time.

“He said, ‘No — stick to the program!’”

Golias told The Post at the time that Burke even made “fun of” a colleague who wanted to form a “hokey” commission on combating white supremacy.

“They’re lying,” Burke said of the episode.

Dearing said the sexual harassment complaint marks an ironic turn for Burke, who was among the first Democrats to call for disgraced Democratic ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down amid accusations of sexual misconduct. Cuomo has denied wrongdoing, but resigned in August 2021.

“In Pat’s office, it was just generally unprofessional,” Dearing said Friday. “I mean, it was casual, but sometimes you’re driving past the point of unprofessional to inappropriate categorically.”