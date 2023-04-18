Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie denies deal on state bail laws

Albany Democrats and Gov. Kathy Hochul have yet to strike a deal on the state’s bail laws, despite a report suggesting the regs would be partly revamped, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Tuesday.

“Nothing is finalized,” the Bronx Democrat said at the Capitol in a brief interaction with a reporter from the Albany Times Union.

As for achieving a broader budget deal — 18 days after state Dem leaders missed the April 1 deadline — Heastie replied, “It can be within reach, but we’re not close.”

The Bronx powerbroker spoke after a morning meeting with Hochul and state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers).

City & State NY reported Monday that Democratic legislators appeared willing to give the governor some tweaks to existing laws that would expand judges’ ability to jail criminal defendants ahead of their trials.

Foes of the current rules say the lax policies have increased crime, including by dangerous recidivists.

But Heastie said Tuesday that Dem leaders have yet to approve any reforms to the original so-called reforms — and either way, a proposal would still have to be run by rank-and-file members of the Democratic supermajority.

“I need to understand what an entire package looks like. … I have to talk to the members,” he said.





Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (pictured left) said Tuesday there is no “finalized” deal on changing state bail laws. Hans Pennink

Getting any changes to bail laws could help the embattled governor save face, after fierce opposition from progressives on the touchy topic has helped hold up a final budget deal.

Other issues, such as building more affordable housing and opening additional charter schools, also continue to stymie spending-plan talks.

New York “isn’t close on reaching a budget deal,” Heastie told Spectrum News at the Capitol on Tuesday while walking through the building.

“I don’t think we’re close on housing,” Heastie added.

That suggests that Albany Democrats will have to pass another budget extender Thursday to keep state government running and employees paid while negotiations continue.

The approval of a final spending package could also get delayed because of the impending Muslim religious holiday Eid Al-Fitr on April 21 to 21.

“We’re going to keep working today and tomorrow,” Heastie said.