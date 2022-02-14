The Hamden Journal

Assamad Nash charged in NYC murder of Christina Yuna Lee

The homeless man who allegedly slaughtered a 35-year-old woman in her Chinatown apartment over the weekend has been charged with murder, police said Monday. 

Assamad Nash, 25, was hit with murder and burglary raps in connection with the grisly Sunday morning homicide and is expected to be arraigned at Manhattan Criminal Court later Monday. 

Assamad Nash has been charged with murder.
Assamad Nash
Assamad Nash was hit with murder and burglary charges.
Murder victim Christina Yuna Lee
Christina Yuna Lee had only been in the unit for less than a year.
Video surveillance obtained by the Post allegedly shows Assamad Nash follow an unidentified woman into her apartment
Video surveillance obtained by The Post allegedly shows Assamad Nash following Christina Yuna Lee into her apartment.

Nash is accused of following Christina Yuna Lee into her Chrystie Street apartment just after 4 a.m. Sunday, stabbing her to death as she cried for help and screamed to neighbors, “Call 911!” 

Chilling surveillance footage obtained by The Post shows Nash tailing Lee from the moment she returned home. As the woman made her way up six flights of stairs to her apartment, Nash followed close behind and forced his way into the apartment just before the door closed. 

When police arrived at the unit, Nash, who has more than a half-dozen arrests dating back to 2015, tried to escape using the apartment’s fire escape and then barricaded himself inside when he was spotted on the stairwell. 

On Sunday February 13th 2022 at approx. 4:30AM an incident took place inside 111 Chrystie Street. Police radio transmissions mentioned a woman screaming, a male climbing out ;00onto the fire escape with something in his hand a blood on him. The male then retreated back into the building. Officers on scene set up a perimeter and called for the Emergeny Service Unit who went in and apprehended the male at approx. 6:00AM. EMS was requested to the top floor forthwith but never came out of the building with any patients. The suspect was removed to Bellevue Hospital
Assamad Nash was found hiding under a bed. 
Flowers and Police at the scene of a homicide at 111 Chrystie St.
Christina Yuna Lee previously lived in New Jersey.
an incident took place inside 111 Chrystie Street
Members of the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit found Christina Yuna Lee bleeding to death in a bathtub.
A crime scene at 111 Chrystie Street In Manhattan where a woman was murdered in her apartment by a homeless man who entered her building after her.
Assamad Nash is expected to be arraigned at Manhattan Criminal Court later Monday. 
Members of the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit eventually busted the door down and found Lee bleeding to death in a bathtub and Nash hiding under a bed. 

Lee, a creative producer who worked for the music platform Splice, previously lived in New Jersey and had only been in the unit for less than a year, neighbors said.

