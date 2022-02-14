Assamad Nash charged in NYC murder of Christina Yuna Lee

The homeless man who allegedly slaughtered a 35-year-old woman in her Chinatown apartment over the weekend has been charged with murder, police said Monday.
Assamad Nash, 25, was hit with murder and burglary raps in connection with the grisly Sunday morning homicide and is expected to be arraigned at Manhattan Criminal Court later Monday.
Nash is accused of following Christina Yuna Lee into her Chrystie Street apartment just after 4 a.m. Sunday, stabbing her to death as she cried for help and screamed to neighbors, “Call 911!”
Chilling surveillance footage obtained by The Post shows Nash tailing Lee from the moment she returned home. As the woman made her way up six flights of stairs to her apartment, Nash followed close behind and forced his way into the apartment just before the door closed.
When police arrived at the unit, Nash, who has more than a half-dozen arrests dating back to 2015, tried to escape using the apartment’s fire escape and then barricaded himself inside when he was spotted on the stairwell.
Members of the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit eventually busted the door down and found Lee bleeding to death in a bathtub and Nash hiding under a bed.
Lee, a creative producer who worked for the music platform Splice, previously lived in New Jersey and had only been in the unit for less than a year, neighbors said.