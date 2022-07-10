Asian woman, 65, attacked and robbed in NYC neighborhood

Two attackers pushed a 65-year-old Asian woman to the ground and took her purse as she strolled on a tree-lined Queens street Sunday morning, cops said.

The victim was walking at 155th Street and 35th Avenue in Murray Hill when the robbers approached her and shoved her around 9 a.m., cops said.

The two crooks snatched the purse out of her hands, cops said. There was no immediate description of the robbers, cops said.

Cops said they are not investigating the crime as bias-related at this point.

Hate crimes have been on the rise in the city, particularly against Asian- and Jewish-Americans.

Crimes such as robbery, burglary and grand larceny saw large increases in the city in June this year compared to the same month last year . Robberies increased by 36%, from 1,137 incidents in June 2021 to 1,548 in June 2022, according to data recently released by the NYPD. Burglaries increased by 33.8% — from 956 incidents to 1,279 — and grand larcenies by 41% — from 3,168 to 4,467, the data show.