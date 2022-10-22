Ashton Kutcher, Tiki Barber in training for NYC Marathon

You’re not being punk’d: Ashton Kutcher is running the TCS New York City Marathon.

He is among several boldfaced names signed up for the Nov. 6th race, including former Giants running back and current radio personality Tiki Barber; MTV’s “Catfish” host Nev Schulman, and T.J. Holmes of “Good Morning America.”

“I think this is my one chance to beat Ashton Kutcher,” Schulman told The Post.

“He’ll do it, because he’s the kind of guy, once he gets set at it, he’s gonna dive in,” said Barber of Schulman.

The WFAN radio host will be running the five-borough, 26.2-mile race for the eighth time.

“I’m fortunate that I got away [from the NFL] with good joints and knees,” Barber said.

His first NYC marathon was in 2015. “I did it kind of not really knowing how to train for it, and I sucked at it,” he said of his first 5-hour, 14-minute time. “And told myself that I’m never doing that again because it was so painful. But I mean, as runners will tell you, as soon as you finish one, you’re like, when’s the next one?”

The 47-year-old’s “life has gotten chaotic” with his work as a game analyst and co-host of the “Tiki & Tierney” show — as well as his commitment to his wife, Traci Johnson, and six children.

Ashton Kutcher goes on a sunset run along Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles on Oct. 10, 2022. Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock MTV’s “Catfish” host Nev Schulman hopes to beat Ashton Kutcher at the New York City marathon. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Therefore, his training regime, which fans can follow on the running app Strava, has become less intense, and he now is just doing long runs as opposed to shorter ones.

He’ll be running for KultureCity — a nonprofit that works for sensory inclusion for those with conditions like autism — and while training, he has a running partner in his dog CJ, a Saluki.

“She can go about four miles with me, and then I have to bring her home and go finish my run,” he said.

Despite going through the wear and tear of competing in the NFL, former Giants running back Tiki Barber has been running in the NYC marathon since 2015. Bryan Bedder/NYRR via Getty Images

Schulman, who is running his sixth New York City Marathon, trains with his wife, Laura Perlongo, and the couple can be found working out at Dogpound on Canal Street “post-school drop off” of their three kids.

“We love it,” the Brooklyn resident said. “She’s much more fit than me.”

The Upper West Side native, 38, has a special connection to the race because his father would take him and his brother to the finish line every year.

Nev Schulman crosses the finish line at the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon. Bryan Bedder/NYRR via Getty Images

That’s why he only wants to see one person when he’s done — his dad, who lives near the race’s end, on 68th and Central Park West. “That’s all I really need,” he said.

This is the first marathon for Holmes, who said he has his GMA co-anchor, Amy Robach, to thank for becoming more serious about the pastime.

“I’ve always run . . . but she’s the one that got me into keeping up with my time and distance,” he explained.

The TCS New York City marathon is scheduled for Nov. 6, 2022. Shutterstock

His entrance into the race came about after “she kind of publicly shamed me for quite a while,” he said.

A Financial District resident, Holmes gets up around 4 every morning, but if he’s filling in for Michael Strahan, he’ll wake up as early as 2am — in order to get in a pre-work run.

“I’ll run along the West Side Highway through Battery Park in pitch-black darkness,” he said. “And they always think I’m crazy.”