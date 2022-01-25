Artist creates fake crime scene outside Alvin Bragg’s office to protest reforms

A political artist was arrested Tuesday for creating a fake crime scene outside Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office — complete with a tiny, bloodstained pink jacket like the one worn by a baby recently shot in the face by a stray bullet.

Scott LoBaido — a self-described artist, patriot and activist who claims to celebrate America with “bold brush strokes” — called his installation a “creative protest” against “woke DAs” and their approaches to criminal-justice reform.

“I’m sick of hearing the thoughts and prayers from the f–king governor to the mayor and all in between,” LoBaido, 56, railed by phone to The Post after receiving a summons for disorderly conduct.

“They want to take the guns off the street now when the No. 1 f–king issue is get these f–king criminals off the street!”

Artist Scott LoBaido created a fake crime scene outside Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office as a protest against his policies. Alec Tabak

LoBaido’s installation included the pink jacket to draw attention to a year-old baby named Catherine who was shot in the face by a stray bullet last week in the Bronx while sitting in a parked car with her mother.

The child, who was shot just days before her first birthday, was wearing a pink coat at the time, and the blood drenched garment was later left behind on the street, photographed by The Post and displayed on Friday’s front page.

While Catherine was shot outside of Bragg’s jurisdiction, LoBaido said he chose the district attorney office because the lawman is “outspoken” about criminal justice reform.

The art installation featured a blood-stained jacket that was meant to represent the shooting of a baby girl in the Bronx. Alec Tabak

The police hat represented the two NYPD officers who were killed in an ambush shooting Harlem. Alec Tabak

Bragg recently issued a memorandum directing his office to take a lenient approach to prosecutions by dropping some misdemeanor cases and not seeking bail or prison time in a host of others.

LoBaido said the protest was against all district attorneys, including those outside of New York.

“This is for all the woke DAs that feel the criminals have more rights than the f–king innocent people of this city,” the artist said.

LoBaido said his protest was aimed at all of the “woke DAs” and their criminal justice reforms. Alec Tabak

“That’s the reason why crime is astronomical … because of these criminals that go through the revolving doors of the criminal justice system.”

LoBaido’s protest also included a pair of women’s heels to symbolize Michelle Go, who was recently killed after she was pushed in front of a train, and a police cap to symbolize the two officers who were shot by a career criminal last week. Both officers died.