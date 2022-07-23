Artist claims sculptures valued at over $1 million missing from NYC hotel

Colorful sculptures valued at more than $1 million mysteriously disappeared while on loan to a luxe Manhattan hotel, according to a lawsuit.

Acclaimed metal flora sculptor Fidan Bagirova — whose work is reminiscent of abstract expressionism — lent four “unique pieces” to the Nomo Soho hotel on Crosby Street back in 2017, according to Manhattan Supreme Court papers.

The inspiration for the loan came from Zina Sapir, then-wife of Nomo Soho co-owner Rotem Rosen, who asked the artist over dinner to help bring color to the space, Bagirova said in the legal filing.

Sapirt and Rosen “agreed to safeguard the sculptures and return them,” Bagirova, a multimedia artist who hails from Geneva, Switzerland, said in her litigation against the hotel and the owner/manager, The Sapir Organization.

Bagirova insists she doesn’t know when the sculptures vanished, and that hotel reps claim staff turnover has made it impossible to get answers.

The missing works are the 77-pound “Bouquet of Miracles and Celebrations;” the 81-pound “Bouquet of a Joyful Life;” the 46-pound “Bouquet of Graceful Beginnings,” and the 3-foot-high “Yellow and Blue Freedom Sunflower.”

Metal flora sculptor Fidan Bagirova is seeking more than $1 million in damages. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

The sleek 26-story Nomo Soho — with spectacular views of the city skyline — has been a magnet for celebs, including Kendall Jenner, the Kardashians, Hailey Baldwin and Jonah Hill and made headlines in May when it became the first hotel in the nation to offer bookings via NFT.

The artist seeks at least $1.2 million in damages, according to the suit.

Bagirova’s attorney declined comment. The Nomo Soho hotel and The Sapir Organization did not return messages.