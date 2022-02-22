Arrest made in fatal NYC shooting of innocent bystander and her dog

A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly gunning down an innocent bystander and her dog inside a Brooklyn bodega last month, police said.

Namel Colon, 36, was busted by police at a Chinese restaurant in Queens after more than seven weeks on the run since allegedly gunning down Jennifer Ynoa, 36, and her 1-year-old pit bull Blue inside Salim Smoke Shop in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Jan. 2, police and sources said.

Colon, of Manhattan, was hauled to the 79th Precinct where he was charged with murder and criminal possesion of a weapon, police said.

Ynoa, a mother of four who lived two blocks away from the store, was out on her nightly walk with her dog when she was killed, her live-in boyfriend Carlton Busch, 46, had told The Post.

The fatal shooting was captured on surveillance video and investigators believe a man in the store who can be seen eating from a bag of chips in the footage was likely the shooter’s intended target, police have said.

Jennifer Ynoa and her dog were killed in Brooklyn on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Twitter

Ynoa was out with her dog for their nightly walk. Facebook

Namel Colon, the alleged gunman, was busted by police at a Chinese restaurant in Queens, NY. DCPI

The suspect was also caught on video arriving in front of the bodega in a red car and calmly crossing the street before squeezing off the shots.

Sources said Colon refused to talk to detectives and lawyered up during questioning. The man believed to be the intended target has also kept quiet, sources said.

Colon has 19 prior arrests with 11 felony charges, including burglary, robbery and assault, sources said.