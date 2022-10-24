Army vet David Jakubonis charged in Lee Zeldin attack sprung from jail: lawyer

The Army veteran charged with attacking GOP gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin has been sprung from jail and will arrive at an in-patient alcohol treatment program Monday afternoon.

David Jakubonis, 43, will attend the court-ordered treatment program at a Veterans Affairs facility in the town of Bath in western New York, his lawyer, John DeMarco, told The Post.

US Magistrate Judge Marian Payson issued an order Monday detailing the pre-trial conditions Jakubonis will have to abide by to remain out of jail.

Jakubonis, a Bronze Star recipient for his service in Iraq, will be placed on home detention with GPS monitoring after his release from the alcohol treatment program, according to the order.

He’ll also have to refrain from drinking any alcohol and will be subject to remote alcohol testing, the document states.

Jakubonis, of Fairport, was hit with a federal charge for attacking a sitting congressman for allegedly lunging at Zeldin with a pointed keychain at a campaign event near Rochester on July 22. Other attendees swarmed the stage and subdued Jakubonis. Zeldin was not injured.

David Jakubonis, an Army veteran, will attend a court-ordered alcohol treatment program. WHEC-TV via AP

The veteran was initially ordered detained pending trial after his arrest, but Payson determined last week that he could be released under strict monitoring.

Zeldin, a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve who served in Iraq, previously said he supports his alleged attacker’s release pending trial.

Lee Zeldin, who previously served in the military himself, said he supports the court’s decision. G.N. Miller

“When our veterans seek treatment, it’s easy to pinpoint their physical wounds, but often times their invisible wounds go unnoticed and untreated. Unfortunately, it’s now clear that Mr. Jakubonis is one of the many veterans battling invisible demons, but, fortunately for Mr. Jakubonis, he is now getting the help he needs,” the Long Island congressman said in a statement last week.

“I’m thankful for the judge who has wisely recognized this reality, the Monroe County Veterans Services Office, and other individuals who have worked diligently to assist.”