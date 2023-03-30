Armed robbers stab NYC woman, steal safe holding $160K: cops

Two robbers — one of them armed with a gun — barged into a woman’s Bronx apartment and stabbed her in the arm before taking off with a safe holding $160,000, authorities said.

The crooks forced their way inside the 30-year-old woman’s unit at a building on East 168th Street near Third Avenue in Claremont Village around 10 p.m. on March 23, cops said Wednesday.





One of them flashed a gun, and the other stabbed the victim in the left arm with a “cutting instrument,” authorities said.

They grabbed the entire safe packed with the hefty stash, as well as a single cell phone, before fleeing, cops said.





The victim, who had a cut on her arm, was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.





Police released surveillance images of the suspect Wednesday night.

One of them is shown wearing a black hoodie with the words, “A Kodak Moment” on the back.