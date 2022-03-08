Armed robbers snatch teens' sneakers in Prospect Park

Armed robbers snatch teens’ sneakers in Prospect Park

by

A pair of armed robbers yanked the sneakers off two teens in Prospect Park this week, cops said. 

The victims – an 18-year-old male and 16-year-old female who are friends – were inside the park at Fifth Street and Prospect Park West around 7:10 p.m. Sunday when the duo approached them, police said. 

The suspects displayed a gun before grabbing the teens’ shoes – at least one of which was a pair of Jordans – as well as their wallets, bags and credit cards, cops said. 

The suspects were seen entering a subway station after the robbery.
DCPI
Suspect.
One of the armed suspects.
DCPI
Suspect.
The other robbery suspect inside a bodega.
DCPI

Then they took off, police said. 

Video released late Monday shows the pair inside a bodega, and then in an unspecified subway station. 

The victims did not report any injuries.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.