Armed robbers snatch teens’ sneakers in Prospect Park

A pair of armed robbers yanked the sneakers off two teens in Prospect Park this week, cops said.

The victims – an 18-year-old male and 16-year-old female who are friends – were inside the park at Fifth Street and Prospect Park West around 7:10 p.m. Sunday when the duo approached them, police said.

The suspects displayed a gun before grabbing the teens’ shoes – at least one of which was a pair of Jordans – as well as their wallets, bags and credit cards, cops said.

The suspects were seen entering a subway station after the robbery. DCPI

One of the armed suspects. DCPI

The other robbery suspect inside a bodega. DCPI

Then they took off, police said.

Video released late Monday shows the pair inside a bodega, and then in an unspecified subway station.

The victims did not report any injuries.