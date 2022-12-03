Armed robbers make off with $10,000 from NYC smoke shop

Armed robbers made off with $10,000 from a Queens tobacco store, police said.

The NYPD is now looking for the public’s help to smoke out the brazen bandits, who struck shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.

The two unidentified suspects entered the Continental Smoke Shop on 71st Avenue in Forest Hills, where one flashed a gun and snapped up the cash from the register, authorities said.

The gunman fired one shot into the floor, and then both robbers sped off in a black vehicle, police said. There were no injuries.

The NYPD on Saturday released photos and a surveillance video of the suspects, described as in their 20s with a medium complexion.

One of the suspects was last seen wearing a black jacket, black hoodie sweater, black sweatpants, white sneakers, blue surgical mask and carrying a black book bag, cops said.

The other was wearing a black hooded jacket, black hoodie sweater with multi-color letters on the hood, black pants, yellow sneakers, yellow gloves and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).