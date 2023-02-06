Armed robber swipes Rolex watch near Rockefeller Plaza: NYPD

An armed robber snatched a man’s Rolex watch and fired off a gunshot during a stick-up near Rockefeller Plaza on Monday night, according to police.

No arrest has been made following the robbery, police said.

Police at the scene of a gunpoint robbery with a shot fired on 48th St. in Rockefeller Plaza.



Advertisement Police at the scene of a gunpoint robbery with a shot fired on 48th St. in Rockefeller Plaza.

The suspect was wearing a red jacket with a fur hood.



Advertisement

The male suspect shot into the ground during the struggle outside 20 West 48th St. before taking off with the victim’s fancy accessory around 6:30 p.m., police said.

The bullet didn’t hit anyone, the NYPD said.

The suspect fled westbound on foot wearing a red jacket with a fur hood and blue jeans, authorities said.

No arrests have been made.