Armed robber swipes Rolex watch near Rockefeller Plaza: NYPD

An armed robber snatched a man’s Rolex watch and fired off a gunshot during a stick-up near Rockefeller Plaza on Monday night, according to police.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The male suspect shot into the ground during the struggle outside 20 West 48th St. before taking off with the victim’s fancy accessory around 6:30 p.m., police said.
The bullet didn’t hit anyone, the NYPD said.
The suspect fled westbound on foot wearing a red jacket with a fur hood and blue jeans, authorities said.
No arrests have been made.