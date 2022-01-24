Armed, mentally ill man tasered after trying to enter NYC’s City Hall: sources

An armed, mentally ill man was tasered and arrested after attempting to enter City Hall on Monday, law-enforcement sources said.

The suspect tried to enter the building’s western gate at Broadway and Murray Street in Downtown Manhattan with a tool belt containing a hatchet and a hammer, according to sources.

City Hall personnel and NYPD officers responded to the scene, and the man voluntarily removed the tool belt but continued to be aggressive and refused to comply with orders, sources said.

The mentally ill man had a tool belt with a hatchet and hammer. NurPhoto via Getty Images

Police then tased the man, and he was placed into custody without further incident. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation, sources said.

No one was injured, sources added.