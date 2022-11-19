Armed man killed in shootout with law enforcement in NYC

An armed man was killed during a shootout with law enforcement officers who were conducting an undercover drug operation in Upper Manhattan Friday night, sources said.

Federal agents and NYPD officers were trying to execute a controlled drug buy at an apartment on Vermilyea Ave near Academy Street in Inwood when two suspects inside opened fire around 8:45 p.m. police sources said.

Law enforcement returned fire, fatally striking one of them, sources said. The other man was taken into custody.

One of the suspect barricaded themselves inside of an apartment after shots rung out on Nov. 18, 2022.

The identity of the suspects have yet to been named.

Police on scene investigating following the shootout on Nov. 18, 2022.



No law enforcement officers were injured. It’s unclear which agency or department fired the fatal shot.

Sources said two guns were recovered from the scene.