Armed man in GhostFace mask, two other crooks rob NYC shop: video

Three armed robbers — one wearing a GhostFace mask and pointing an assault rifle — stuck up a Queens smoke shop this week, disturbing new video shows.

Footage released early Thursday shows the trio walking out of a double-parked black Mazda 3 sedan and into Brianna’s World on East 109th Avenue near Liberty Avenue just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

One of the suspects — whose mask resembled the villain in the “Scream” horror film series — barged into the store first and removed the rifle from a black bag.

Seven employees and customers shown in the video are shown putting their hands up — with one patron even crouching down on the floor.

Two other men wearing all black and displaying handguns entered the shop behind the GhostFace suspect, the video shows.

The crooks demanded cellphones from the victims — taking two from store patrons and two from workers.

One of the gunmen swiped $3,000 from the register.

They took off in the same Mazda, cops said.

No injuries were reported.

Police are still looking for the men — all described as in their 20s or 30s with dark complexions.