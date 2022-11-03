Armed man dies in police shooting after ‘violent struggle’ in NYC bodega

An armed man was fatally shot by cops Thursday after getting involved in a “violent struggle” at a Bronx bodega that spilled out onto the street, police said.

The 21-year-old man was stabbed during the struggle and chased his attacker out of the bodega before opening fire on him, according to Chief of Detectives James Essig.

Plainclothes officers who were parked outside while investigating an unrelated case confronted the gunman, whose name was not immediately released.

The violence first started after the alleged stabber, 29, double parked a white Lexus at Hull Avenue and East Gun Hill Road and entered a bodega around 11:30 a.m., cops said.

The man then “engaged in a violent struggle” with the 21-year-old inside and stabbed him multiple times, Essig said, noting the fight was captured on surveillance camera.

The attacker ran out of the bodega and got in his Lexus, followed by the younger man who pulled a gun and fired at “point-blank range” into the car, according to Essig said.

Cops with the Queens Violent Felony Squad jumped out of their unmarked police vehicle and confronted the gunman, firing multiple times, Essig said.

The man was taken to Saint Barnabus Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It was unclear how many rounds the cops fired. The officers, two detectives and a sergeant, were in plain clothes and did not have body-worn cameras.

Police caught up with the 29-year-old man at a nearby barber shop and took him into custody. He was treated at the hospital for a graze wound to the head, Essig said.