Armed duo steals Louis Vuitton sneakers, other pricey duds from NYC subway rider: cops

Two men in black ski masks robbed a Manhattan straphanger at gunpoint — snatching Louis Vuitton sneakers worth more than $4,000 and other pricey duds, police said Monday.

The 31-year-old victim was about to get off a northbound Q train as it neared the 34th Street-Herald Square station around 6 p.m. Sunday when the muggers approached him and one of them flashed a gun, cops said.

The pair grabbed the man’s shopping bag holding the $4,400 high-fashion sneakers and items from multiple other designer brands, plus an iPhone, police said.

He got off the train, but the crooks — who also wore black hoodies — stayed on board, according to cops.

The total value of the stolen goods was $9,300, the victim told police.





No injuries were reported.

No arrests had been made by Monday afternoon.