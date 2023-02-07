Armed crooks posing as Con Ed workers rob woman in NYC home

Two crooks posing as Con Edison workers flashed a gun as they barged into a woman’s Brooklyn home and stole her TV late Monday, cops said.

The duo told the female resident they were from the utility company as they forced their way into the home on Rockaway Parkway near Clarkson Avenue in Brownsville around 11:55 p.m., authorities said.

They displayed a gun, but no shots were fired, cops said.





The pair ripped off a TV valued at about $1,000 before fleeing, cops said.

The woman, whose age was not immediately known, suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention, police said.

The suspects were still on the loose Tuesday morning.