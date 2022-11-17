Armed crew robs man of BMW at gunpoint in NYC: cops

An armed crew robbed a man of his BMW at gunpoint in Midtown took it on a joyride before cops nabbed them early Thursday, police said.

The man was standing next to his late-model car at 45th Street and Lexington Avenue – steps from Grand Central Terminal – when two or three guys approached him and snagged his ride at gunpoint around 1:10 a.m., authorities said.

Investigators managed to track the stolen vehicle to an unspecified location uptown, on Ninth Avenue, police said.

Armed robbers took a BMW for a joyride in Midtown before encountering the NYPD. FNTV

Police arrested a suspect at an unspecified location Uptown on Ninth Ave. FNTV

The suspects were busted on scene and a gun was recovered, police said.

Charges were pending later in the morning, cops said.

No injuries were reported.