Argenis Baez indicted in death of NYPD cop wife Arianna Reyes-Gomez

The Bronx man accused of fatally stabbing his estranged NYPD officer wife has been indicted for murder, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Argenis Baez, 33, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to the June 13 slaying of 31-year-old Arianna Reyes-Gomez, the mother of his 3-year-old son, who was found knifed to death at her home on June 13.

Prosecutors allege that Baez forced his way into his estranged wife’s apartment on Grand Concourse near East 156th Street at around 2:50 a.m., forcing his way inside and confronting her before stabbing her in her breast, leg torso and back.

Cops were lead to Reyes-Gomez’s body through a trail of blood left in the hallway outside her unit.

At some point during the dispute, the off-duty officer called a family member who phoned 911.

The estranged pair’s toddler son was out of state with family at the time of the slaying.

Baez was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was held without bail.

He faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted on the top charge.

Reyes-Gomez was assigned to the NYPD Transit Bureau and had only been with the NYPD since 2019.

Last month, prosecutors revealed that Baez claimed to investigators that Reyes-Gomez’s partner had told him to kill her.

“The defendant allegedly went to the home of his estranged wife, who served in the NYPD Transit Bureau, confronted her, then stabbed her multiple times, causing her death,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a statement.

“She leaves behind a young child,” the statement continued. “I send my condolences to her family and extended NYPD family who lost a dedicated public servant to domestic violence.”

Baez’s lawyer John Russo told The Post: “Today was just reentering our plea of not guilty to the more formal charges voted by the grand jury.

“We continue to review the evidence in this case including video and we are waiting for DNA evidence and we will continue to defend the case.”