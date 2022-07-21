AOC targets Elizabeth Crowley in NY Democratic senate seat

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is looking to defeat another Crowley — ex-Congressman Joe Crowley’s cousin, Elizabeth Crowley — who is running for a state Senate seat in a district that includes her turf in western Queens.

The socialist Democrat Ocasio-Cortez, who stunned the political world by toppling the longtime congressman in the 2018 Democratic primary, is backing Kristen Gonzalez, an American Express product manager, for the newly created tri-borough waterfront District 59 that includes parts of Astoria and Long Island City along the Queens waterfront, Greenpoint and Williamsburg in Brooklyn and a slice of Manhattan’s East Side that includes Murray Hill, Kips Bay and Stuyvesant Town.

“💜 Team AOC x Kristen Gonzalez: Kristen Gonzalez is up against another Crowley for NY Senate District 59. 😵 We need to organize together with progressive candidates state and nationwide to win the life we deserve [voter’s name]🌎 Team AOC is phone banking with our endorsed candidate, Kristen Gonzalez Fridays from 6-8 PM. ☎️,” read a text message to registered Democrats on Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez previously tweeted, “If you’re in NYC and live in Astoria, LIC, Greenpoint, Murray Hill, Kips Bay, Stuy Town, or Gramercy [email protected] is an incredible candidate for State Senate on housing, climate, healthcare, and more. Proud to support her.”

Crowley, a former councilwoman who is running as the more moderate candidate in a crowded race filled with a few leftist progressives, has the backing of most of the major labor unions including the United Federation of Teachers, Communication Workers of America, District Council 37, firefighter and emergency services unions, the New York City Central Labor Council and Rep. Gregory Meeks, the Queens Democratic Party chairman.

AOC is backing Kristen Gonzalez in a state Senate race. Kristen Gonzalez for New York/Facebook

Elizabeth Crowley narrowly lost a bitter primary race last year to Queens Borough President Donovan Richards — the second race between the two over two years.

On her website, Crowley makes it clear she’s not a proponent of defunding the police or revolving-door justice for repeat offenders.

She said she is “committed to fixing New York’s bail reform law, so violent defendants are not automatically let back onto the streets.”

Elizabeth Crowley narrowly lost a bitter primary race last year to Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. BRIGITTE STELZER

“Elizabeth wants to allow judges to keep someone in jail who is a repeat offender, has been charged with gun possession, or is a danger to the community.”

AOC emerged as a superstar for the Democratic socialist left after upsetting Joe Crowley, the former longtime Queens Democratic Party leader, in the 14th CD that includes portions of Queens and the Bronx.

But her influence has waned a bit, Democrats say.

Many Democrats consider that her support of “defunding the police” amid rising crime has become unpopular with working-class voters, and has been a political relations disaster for the Democratic Party because Republicans have used it as a talking point in general election races.

Democratic incumbents in state Assembly races easily beat back AOC-backed insurgents last month, pointing out their opponents had publicly supported defunding the police.

Her publicity stunts — such as pretending she was handcuffed after getting arrested during an abortion rights protest — evoked mockery on social media.

Assemblyman Michael Benedetto, whose 82nd District is totally within AOC’s congressional district in the Bronx, trounced former Ocasio-Cortez staffer Jonathan Soto by 20 points, tying his AOC-backed opponent to defunding the police.

“AOC’s influence in the race was minimal. Nobody told me they voted for my opponent because he was backed by AOC,” Benedetto said.

Crowley makes it clear she’s not a proponent of defunding the police or revolving-door justice for repeat offenders. R. Umar Abbasi for NY Post

“The Democratic Socialists of America and their policies don’t play well with voters who want safe streets. As Tip O’Neil used to say, ‘All politics is local,’” he added.

Other candidates in the Aug. 23 Democratic Senate primary race include Nomiki Konst, a former journalist for the Young Turks and candidate for public advocate; Mike Corbett, a vice chair of the state Democratic Party; and Francoise Olivas, a small business owner.

Liz Crowley brushed off AOC’s support for Gonzalez and linking her to cousin Joe Crowley when contacted by The Post.

“Despite my opponents’ personal attacks, I am the only candidate in this race with a proven progressive record on the crucial issues of affordable housing, public safety, and women’s rights,” Crowley said.

“Voters are beyond fed up with petty politics and want to know how we can help them in their everyday lives.”