AOC calls Queens neighborhood the ‘People’s Republic of Astoria’

There go the property values.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez compared Astoria, Queens to the People’s Republic of China during an inauguration ceremony this week for a fellow socialist, newly elected state Sen. Kristen Gonzalez.

“Kristen is like the last Infinity Stone to the People’s Republic of Astoria. With her election, we now have DSA members elected to every level of government” in the neighborhood, AOC boasted on Thursday, ignoring China’s horrific history of committing human-rights atrocities, as she instead referenced a plot line from “The Avengers” Marvel series.

Brooklyn Councilman Ari Kagan, who grew up in Belarus under Soviet Union rule, ripped AOC and her socialist allies, who he said, “adore failed communist ideas that so many people ran away from.”

“Her statement is an insult not just to Chinese Americans who left the communist People’s Republic for a chance to live in a free Democratic society — but to all Americans,” he said. “The last thing we need here is to recreate the system where government stifles the market economy, exchange of ideas, free press and independent courts.”

The controversial speech was given at the inauguration for newly elected state Sen. Kristen Gonzalez.

AP

Brooklyn Councilman Ari Kagan criticized AOC, calling the Rep’s viewpoints “failed communist ideas that so many people ran away from.” Facebook/Ari Kagan

Others warned the neighborhood is doomed should socialism take hold.

“RIP Astoria, Queens,” tweeted David Grezelcki in response to a post cheering the comments by the New York City Democratic Socialists of America.

Ocasio-Cortez blew off a Post reporter at a town hall meeting in the Bronx on Saturday when asked for comment on the controversial quip.