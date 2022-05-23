Antonio Delgado will become NY lt. gov Wednesday -- triggering Aug. 23 special election

The Democratic Party’s slim majority in the House of Representatives could narrow before crucial midterms this November if Republicans win an Aug. 23 special election for the seat being vacated by Rep. Antonio Delgado.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that Delgado (D-Hudson Valley) will officially get sworn in as lieutenant governor this Wednesday – triggering a vote on the same day as previously-scheduled primaries for Congress and state Senate.

The upcoming contest to replace Delgado – who Hochul announced as her new LG weeks ago – in Congressional District 19 pits Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican, against Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, a Democrat, amid rising crime and inflation.

Political experts say consolidating the election dates will help drive Democrats to the polls while saving taxpayers millions.

“Smart political maneuvering by a Western New York trained expert. Less time to make errors, less likelihood the new LG steals the spotlight,” political consultant Hank Sheinkopf told The Post.

Soon-to-be New York lieutenant governor Antonio Delgado speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol on May 3, 2022. Hans Pennink

Meanwhile, a Southern Tier seat vacated by former Republican Rep. Tom Reed, who announced his retirement two weeks ago, will remain vacant because he has yet to submit the proper paperwork to trigger a special election, according to the state Department of State.

Reed could not be reached for comment Monday.

“I think what people want is just someone who’s going to confront these really important issues with their set values [and[ a willingness to listen and learn,” Molinaro told the Post.

Congressional District 19 includes parts of the mid-Hudson Valley and Catskills including all of Columbia, Delaware, Greene, Otsego, Schoharie, Sullivan and Ulster counties as well as parts of Broome, Dutchess, Montgomery and Rensselaer counties.

Marc Molinaro is the Dutchess County Executive.

Redistricting is splitting the current districting, with Molinaro announcing plans to run in the redrawn 19th District while Ryan pursues a general election campaign in the new District 18.

Molinaro has pointed to social media posts by Ryan as evidence that fellow Democrats gave him an unfair advantage in the special election by tipping him off that it would be held Aug. 23.

“There was an orchestrated effort on the Democratic side to set the table, to serve the meal and to tell you when you’re going to eat it … The timeline was organized to benefit the Democrats,” Molinaro said.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan is pursuing a general election campaign in the new District 18. Douglas Healey

A spokeswoman for Hochul as well as Ryan Campaign Manager Chris Walsh denied that there was any improper coordination between Ryan and Democratic leaders like Hochul and Delgado, who have endorsed his campaign for Congress.

“There has been no coordination from us saying we want this date or we recommend this date or anything like that,” Walsh told the Post Monday.