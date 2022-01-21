Anti-vaxxers arrested at NYC’s Museum of Natural History

A group of anti-vaxxers was hauled off in cuffs from the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan this week during a protest — which included one of the men peeing in a plastic bottle in the lobby.

Cops were called to the Upper West Side landmark around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when the gaggle refused to leave the lobby as staffers tried to close up for the day, police officials confirmed.

Museum officials had refused to let the group in when they arrived between 2 and 3 p.m. without proof of COVID vaccination, which is mandated by city ordinance as a result of the pandemic, according to cops.

But the group stayed in the lobby, with one woman dragging her 9-year-old daughter along for the ordeal.

One of the protesters, Mitchell Bosch, can be seen in a video on social media holding what he says is a piss-filled bottle that he relieved himself in while refusing to leave the lobby.

A group of anti-vaxxers was led out of the American Museum of Natural History in handcuffs after they refused to comply with COVID rules in NYC. Oliya Scootercaster/FNTV

“I just want to say that I literally had to urinate inside a bottle inside the Museum of Natural History,” says Bosch, 42, adding “I talked to security out of respect … but I went ahead as a gentleman, and I literally had to urinate, and I told the gentleman, ‘If it goes over, it’s not on me.’”

When police arrived, the group tried to argue about the vaccine mandates. Cops told them they had to leave because the museum was closing, but they refused, authorities said.

“They refused several lawful orders … and they make it clear they will accept that enforcement,” police spokesman Alfred Baker said.

One of the protestors, Mitchell Bosch, was seen holding a water bottle filled with urine. Oliya Scootercaster/FNTV

A handful of other demonstrators can be seen in footage outside the museum with their cell phones waiting to film the unimmunized six being walked from the museum in cuffs.

“We supported you guys!” a female protester yells at cops in the video, after a man screams at the officers, “F–king cowards!”

A man in cuffs can be heard saying, “God will judge you.”

The 9-year-old girl was given cookies and a drink at the precinct house as two female officers looked after her until her mother was processed, which took under three hours, according to Baker.

One of the protestors forced her 9-year-old daughter to be part of the incident. Oliya Scootercaster/FNTV

“There was absolutely no enforcement action taken against the child,” said Baker in response to online claims that the girl was arrested.

Baker added that the female cops “treated the girl as if she was their own” and was transported to the precinct house in a separate car.

The little girl can be seen in videos online walking out of the museum uncuffed, flanked by two female cops.

The two women and four men were all slapped with trespassing summonses.

Police spokesman Alfred Baker said the little girl was not arrested at the protest. Oliya Scootercaster/FNTV

This wasn’t Bosch’s first time in cuffs over the vaccine mandate.

On Dec. 15, the 42-year-old refused to provide proof of vaccination at an Applebee’s in Queens along with three others, according to a criminal complaint.

He was arrested by cops after refusing to leave and charged with willful violation of public health and trespassing, the complaint shows.

Bosch also had another arrest in December in what police sources say was a similar event. He was charged with trespassing in the Brooklyn bust.