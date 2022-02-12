Anti-corporate NYC candidate Rana Abdelhamid works for Google

A Queens congressional candidate backed by the Democratic Socialists of America who decries “corporate-friendly politicians” was paid big bucks working for one of the largest corporations on Earth.

Rana Abdelhamid, 28, works in marketing at Google, which pays her more than $160,000 per year, according to her personal financial disclosure.

The socialist also holds between $50,000 and $100,000 in stock in the $1.9 trillion tech behemoth, where she’s worked since at least 2014, the filing shows.

Yet her platform takes aim at those who aid and abet one-percenters.

“Decades of corporate-friendly politicians have created prosperity for those at the top while workers and unions suffer,” her campaign website reads.

And the lefty certainly has not scorned corporate America in her fundraising efforts.

She’s received maximum, four-figure contributions from employees of Apple, Google, and big-law firm Gibson Dunn, among others — and even the chief of staff to the president of Harvard University, Federal Election Commission records show.

She also received a maximum $2,900 contribution from a convicted terror financier, as previously reported by The Post.

In the same year, she made more than $160,000 at Google, Abdelhamid also took a salary of about $24,000 from Malikah — a non-profit self-defense group that she founded for Muslim women.

Alongside the DSA, Abdelhamid is backed by the Justice Democrats — the same dark-money-funded group which recruited Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to run for Congress.

The Astoria resident faces a tough road in her primary challenge against longtime Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), as one of several candidates running to Maloney’s left in New York’s 12th congressional district. And New York Democrats recently redrew the district to exclude parts of DSA-friendly yuppie nabes like Williamsburg, Astoria and Sunnyside.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney’s campaign manager told The Post the she is proud of her work standing up to corporate America. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“There’s a difference between working for a company and shilling for corporations. Rana does the former, Carolyn Maloney does the latter. Rana is a child of immigrants who makes no apologies for working hard to support her family. She has a job in line with her values and organizing experience that seeks to empower women of color in tech and teach online safety best practices,” her campaign manager, Ben Shanahan, said in a statement to The Post.

“Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney was a teacher in East Harlem before beginning her work in public service and has never worked for a corporation. … She is proud of her work standing up to corporate America and protecting the American people, and is dedicated to continuing to be bold and unapologetic in fighting for our communities,” a rep for Maloney shot back.