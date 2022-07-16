Anti-Asian pepper-spray attacker Madeline Barker can’t afford bail

The fuschia-clad fury who allegedly pepper-sprayed a group of Asian women in Manhattan is on food stamps and can’t afford her $20,000 bail, her lawyers insist.

Madeline Barker, 47, who was arrested last month on assault and harassment charges, is pushing to be freed from Rikers Island while her case is pending.

“Ms. Barker remains in jail simply because she is indigent,” her lawyers contended in a Manhattan Supreme Court filing seeking her release.

“At the time of her arrest she was unemployed and receiving food stamps. Prior to that she was a housewife financial[ly] dependent on her husband,” according to court papers.

A mother of three “very successful” children, her attorneys said Barker “has significant personal accomplishments,” and is educated in fashion and cosmetology.

“She has led a responsible life,” the lawyer said in court papers.

Lawyers for Madeline Barker, the woman who allegedly pepper-sprayed a group of Asian-Americans in Manhattan, are pushing to have her released from Rikers Island. Gabriella Bass

Barker allegedly told the women to “go back to your country.” Barker allegedly spraying the woman with pepper spray.

The state’s bail reform law requires courts to use the “least restrictive” method to ensure someone returns to court, including supervised release, but Barker — who has a Florida address, was considered a possible flight risk.

Barker was indicted Thursday on hate crime charges for the unhinged incident, which unfolded June 11 when a group of Asian women stopped on the corner of 14th Street and Ninth Avenue in Chelsea and realized one of them had misplaced a bag.

As they tried to work out which direction to go, Barker — wearing a bright orange and hot pink dress with a large scarf and sunglasses — allegedly accosted them, telling the women, “You’re harassing me! Go back where you came from! Go back to your country!”

Barker’s attorney said she was unemployed and receiving food stamps at the time of her arrest. madeline.barker.98/Facebook

Barker’s bail was set at $20,000. Gabriella Bass

She then pepper sprayed at least one of the women, now-viral video of the incident shows.

Barker’s family could not be reached for comment. Her attorney refused comment.