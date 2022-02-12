Anthony Weiner says divorce ‘all but finalized,’ won’t run again

Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner’s long-delayed divorce from wife Huma Abedin is “all but finalized,” he told The Post on Saturday.

“It’s on paper. Now we just have to wait for the court system to catch up with us,” he said at WABC studio in Midtown, ahead of a press conference to promote his new radio show with Curtis Sliwa.

Addressing what he called the “elephant in the room,” Weiner also said he would not run for public office again.

“No, this is not some kind of a comeback,” he said.

But, just like a pol concerned with the crime surge in the Big Apple, Weiner still called out embattled Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, saying his day-one soft-on-crime directive to prosecutors was a “mistake.”

“I think he would be the first to admit that dumping a memo out saying ‘I’m not going to charge in certain crimes’ was a mistake,” Weiner said.

Weiner, who was convicted of one count of transmitting obscene material to a minor in 2017 and spent 18 months at the Federal Medical Center at Devens, Massachusetts, said he understood the “substance” of the memo.

“As someone who’s served time in prison, I know that very often the first step that happens is people get overcharged as a way of frightening them into taking plea deals,” he said. “I think there is a lot to be reformed in the prosecutor’s office. I’m not going to say Bragg did it perfectly, but I see where he’s trying to go.”

On the premiere of the radio show, “The Left vs. The Right,” Weiner, who is still on probation, criticized the halfway-house system, saying it often served ex-cons poorly, especially those with somewhere to go upon release.

“Even Huma would have probably let me sleep on the couch in a pinch,” he said.

Sliwa, a Republican, told his co-host: “were it not for your personal failings,” he would have been mayor.

“There’s not a doubt in my mind,” Sliwa said.

A rep for Abedin, who still serves as chief of staff to Hillary Clinton, couldn’t immediately be reached. She said in late 2021 the pair were “in the final stages” of ending their 11-year marriage.