Anthony Ibanez, accused in attempted rape, has larceny charges dropped

The creep accused of trying to rape a teenage girl while he was out with no bail on reduced petty larceny charges caught another break Friday — when prosecutors dropped the theft case against him.

Manhattan prosecutors asked to dismiss the petit larceny charges against Anthony Ibanez because they were “unable to contact” the two complaining witnesses in the case.

Ibanez, 32, and a Taser-wielding accomplice were accused of storming into a Hell’s Kitchen deli on May 25 and stealing a tip jar that had about $7 inside, according to court documents.

Anthony Ibanez was out with no bail when he was accused of trying to rape a teenage girl.



Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office downgraded the robbery charge to petit larceny. Steven Hirsch

Cops initially charged Ibanez with robbery — but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office downgraded the charges to petit larceny, which isn’t eligible for bail under New York State’s controversial criminal justice laws.

Ibanez is still facing charges in the shocking attack of a 15-year-old girl outside her apartment building in the Parkchester section of the Bronx early Wednesday as the teen tried to track her AirPods using her cellphone, sources said.

Ibanez allegedly shoved the girl to the ground at around 2:40 p.m. and threatened, “I’m going to take you to quiet place and f—k you,” according to the criminal complaint against him.

An unidentified good Samaritan stopped the attack and cops nabbed Ibanez later when he walked into the 43rd Precinct claiming to be a victim of an assault, sources said.

After Ibanez was let back onto the streets on the petit larceny case in May, he was arrested again July 15 for allegedly snagging about $50 worth of items from a 7-Eleven in Lower Manhattan, sources said. He was given a desk appearance ticket on that case but never showed up to court, prompting an arrest warrant that was issued on Aug. 4, sources said.

Ibanez was accused of stealing a tip jar in a Hell’s Kitchen deli on May 25.

James Keivom

Ibanez is due back in court in The Bronx Monday, facing charges of attempted rape and sexual abuse.